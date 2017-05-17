Deputies: Men steal AR-15 during home invasion Local News Deputies: Men steal AR-15 during home invasion Neighbors are ready to defend themselves in a quiet Deltona neighborhood, after a home invasion two weeks ago.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is just now releasing surveillance images of a robbery that took place May 4. Once inside the home, investigators say one of two suspects told a 4-year-old to be quiet. The men were in and out of the house in about a minute, stealing an A-R 15 rifle.

A neighbor we spoke to said he's ready to protect his family.

"I have a rifle, if anyone comes. I have dogs. My dogs are big, scary, nobody wants to mess with my dogs, so I don't much worry about it," said neighbor Ricky Emig.

If you recognize the men in the surveillance pictures, call CrimeStoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.