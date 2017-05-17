Construction worker says bullet missed him by inches Local News Construction worker says bullet missed him by inches Osceola County sheriff's deputies say a Kissimmee man faces aggravated assault charges after shooting his rifle in his neighborhood.

- A Kissimmee man is charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after deputies say he shot at a construction worker from his home. Less than 24 hours after dodging danger, the construction work is back on the job.

"All of a sudden, I heard a real loud noise, and the window shattered in the excavator," he explained.

He shared his story of the most terrifying day of work he says he has ever had. He was clearing land in Kissimmee when something went whizzing right by him, spraying glass everywhere.

"I look up and see a guy sitting in the window of the second story of his house with a gun."

Deputies say a 20-year-old man was hanging out of a second story window firing at a construction site. The construction worker screamed at his crew to take cover.

"I had three more employees on site so I called him and told him to stay behind the grinder for their own safety. If the bullet hole was two more inches it would have hit me."

He said he was lucky.

"Oh yeah... the good Lord was with me!"

He called 911 and deputies didn't take any chances.

"They had the SWAT team come in, in an armored vehicle and picked my employees up and brought them back."

It looked like a rifle, but deputies say it was a pellet gun. They say Eduardo Torres-Bonet fired five times, they but still don't know why.

"I have no idea. A lot of times you run into people that get mad, because you're tearing down the trees or whatever, it's just development."

Torres-Bonet is in jail on a $2,500 bond.