Missing Edgewater man sought

- Authorities in Edgewater, Florida area searching for a missing 73-year-old man.

Lester Bruce Albery left his home at 413 Schooner Avenue on Wednesday and may be traveling in a 2006 BMW 3 series, with Florida license plate 7594TH. The vehicle has light front end damage.

Albery has a tattoo of "Bruce" on his left bicep and a tattoo of a sword with a snake on his right bicep.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Albery, please call 911 or contact the Edgewater Police Department at 386-424-2000. Authorities ask that you DO NOT APPROACH Albery, but instead call police.