School groups calling on Florida Gov. to veto education bill

- A growing number of groups are calling on Florida Gov. Rick Scott to veto a sweeping education bill that was put together in the waning hours of this year's legislative session.

The Florida School Boards Association on Tuesday sent a letter asking Scott to veto the legislation that passed earlier this month. The state's school superintendents are also asking the Republican governor to reject the bill.

The legislation (HB 7069) would steer more money to privately run charter schools, require recess in elementary schools and tinker with the state's oft-criticized standardized testing system. It also includes extra money for a program that provides services to disabled school children.

The legislation was a top priority for House Speaker Richard Corcoran. School choice groups, as well as a group of conservative school board members, want the governor to sign the bill.