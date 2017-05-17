Leesburg Police find suspected vehicle in hit-and-run crash

Leesburg Police located a suspect vehicle from a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.

Officers say they tracked down the SUV and impounded it over the weekend of April 13.

The crash happened a few days earlier on April 10. Police say that car hit a man near the intersection of Hwy 441 and Mills Street, and then kept on going.

That man was initially taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center for treatment, but was later flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center for further care.

Police are still looking for the person who was behind the wheel of the car. If anyone has information, they're urged to call the Department's Traffic Unit at (352) 787-2121.