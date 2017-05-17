Nasty wreck on Highway 484 leaves two entrapped

- Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to a horrible wreck on Highway 484 early Monday afternoon.

MCFR reported being dispatched to the vicinity of I-75 and Highway 484 in reference to a motor vehicle accident with confirmed entrapment.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) also reports being dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a white SUV on nits side, with two patients entrapped in the vehicle.

MCFR also soon arrived and immediately went to work to free the entrapped patients. They reported being able to stabilize the vehicle and then began popping the doors. After removing the roof, firefighters were able to rescue the patients.

A total of three patients were transported to local area hospitals with non-threatening injuries.