Wanted: Suspect on the run following robbery

- Sanford police are asking for your help tracking down a robbery suspect.

Police said it happened early Sunday morning at the Legacy Liquor's on south French Ave.

A woman was holding more than $400 in cash inside her car when a man walked up and opened the door. The man then grabbed the money and ran off, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man, 40 to 50 years old, with a a shaved head. He was last seen wearing red athletic shoes, tan pants, and a gray jacket with red sleeves.

Anyone with information on this robbery should call Sanford police.