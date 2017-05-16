Hackers targeting Central Florida doctors with ransomware attacks Local News Hackers targeting Central Florida doctors with ransomware attacks Much of the world learned recently that computer hackers have the ability to cripple critical systems with a type of computer virus called "ransomware." The global cyber attack hit more than 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.

- Much of the world learned recently that computer hackers have the ability to cripple critical systems with a type of computer virus called "ransomware." The global cyber attack hit more than 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.

But hackers are also attacking Central Florida. They're using 'ransomware' to target your doctors, steal your medical records and then hold them "hostage." FOX 35's Tom Johnson has more on this growing scheme to make money off your private information.

ONLINE: FDA Fact Sheet on Medical Device Cybersecurity | Computech City | Oviedo Family Health