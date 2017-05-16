Melissa Etheridge opens garden to benefit cancer survivors Local News Melissa Etheridge opens garden to benefit cancer survivors Musician Melissa Etheridge was in Orlando on Tuesday for a cool new project. She and Libby's Legacy are co-founders of the "Pink Ribbon Garden Project" inside Lake Druid Park -- an organic, shared vegetable garden, mixed with beautiful flowers.

Etheridge, a cancer survivor, says the garden will provide healthy food for other breast cancer survivors. Current patients who are not able to tend the garden will have food delivered to them.

The garden is completely maintained by cancer survivors, who volunteer their time.