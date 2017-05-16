Wanted: Double homicide suspect kills mother and brother

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office have launched a double homicide investigation after two dead bodies were discovered inside a home.

On Monday afternoon, two Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies reported checking on the well-being of an employee that was uncharacteristically absent from several shifts at work.

Upon arrival, the deputies found a 75-year-old white female and a 55-year-old white male dead inside the residence under suspicious circumstances. Homicide detectives were then called to the scene.

The victims have been identified as Martha Cardin and her son Steven Cardin.

The person of interest is Robert Joseph Cardin, who is also Mrs. Cardin's son. He is 50 years old and drives a black Dodge Journey Crossroad, FL Tag CJIG21.

If you have any information on this case or spot the person of interest, please call 911.