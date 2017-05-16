Florida Gov. to search yet again for new chief of staff

- Florida Gov. Rick Scott is getting a new chief of staff.

Scott announced Monday that Kim McDougal is stepping down from her position this summer. Her last day will be July 1.

McDougal moved into one of the most powerful positions in the administration in March 2016. She is earning $170,000 a year.

She had previously served as Scott's deputy chief of staff, legislative affairs director and education policy coordinator. She was also Scott's policy director during his re-election campaign in 2014.

McDougal, who has worked for the state for 28 years, is leaving because "she is pursuing opportunities in the private sector."

Scott, a former health care executive and millionaire businessman before he was elected, has had five chief of staffs during his six years in office.