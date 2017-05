Aerial footage shows hours following Pulse attack Local News Aerial footage shows hours following Pulse attack New video has been released showing aerial surveillance in the hours following the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub. It shows law enforcement's methodical search for gunman Omar Mateen and efforts to end the massacre in the early hours of June 12, 2016.

Hours of video were released, but a crucial three minutes were removed around the time law enforcement was engaged in a bloody battle with Mateen.