Orange County pilot program offers new incentives to attract teachers

By: Valerie Boey

Posted:May 15 2017 11:50PM EDT

Updated:May 16 2017 12:11AM EDT

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - There are many benefits to being a teacher, but pay isn't usually one of them.  Now, Orange County is testing a new pilot program to attract teachers to one particular "F" rated school.

In Orange County, teachers start at around $40,000 a year, but at Carver Middle School, the district will pay more to attract and retain qualified teachers. 

Under the program at the school, experienced teachers will receive an additional $70,000 raise --  on top of their regular salary -- paid out in three installments over three years.  

