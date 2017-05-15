Orange County pilot program offers new incentives to attract teachers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - There are many benefits to being a teacher, but pay isn't usually one of them. Now, Orange County is testing a new pilot program to attract teachers to one particular "F" rated school.
In Orange County, teachers start at around $40,000 a year, but at Carver Middle School, the district will pay more to attract and retain qualified teachers.
Under the program at the school, experienced teachers will receive an additional $70,000 raise -- on top of their regular salary -- paid out in three installments over three years.