Orange County pilot program offers new incentives to attract teachers Local News Orange County pilot program offers new incentives to attract teachers There are many benefits to being a teacher, but pay isn't usually one of them. Now, Orange County is testing a new pilot program to attract teachers to one particular "F" rated school.

In Orange County, teachers start at around $40,000 a year, but at Carver Middle School, the district will pay more to attract and retain qualified teachers.

Under the program at the school, experienced teachers will receive an additional $70,000 raise -- on top of their regular salary -- paid out in three installments over three years.