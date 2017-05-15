Troubled Kissimmee hotel's power shut off, leaving dozens in the dark Local News Troubled Kissimmee hotel's power shut off, leaving dozens in the dark Power was shut off to a troubled Kissimmee hotel on Monday, leaving families in the dark.

A spokesperson with Osceola County said it is going to give those families some time, but the clock is ticking.



Our cameras were there as power crews cut the electricity to the Heritage Park Inn. The 40 families who still live there had no air conditioning, no running water -- and for many, no options.



Nancy Rosario, a resident at the hotel said, “It hurts. It hurts a lot!" as she cried.



Rosario has been living here with her three grandchildren, ages 2, 4 and 10. They're now getting out of town to stay with family.



“I was blessed by somebody that paid me and my grandchildren’s tickets to go on the Greyhound to Tennessee today," Rosario explained.



This week the Health Department is expected come in and officially declare the hotel a public health nuisance.

The Kissimmee Utility Authority and TOHO Water told FOX 35 the owner of the hotel has thousands in unpaid bills. It all means the people who call this place home will be forced out.



Rosario explained, “Now everybody’s got no choice"



Giovanni Santiago said he'll likely end up on the streets. When asked why he wouldn't find a cheap alternative, he replies, “It’s hard. I don’t make money as it is. I make minimum wage. Another hotel is gonna cost $50 to $55 a night. I make maybe $60. I’d be paying just to live. I wouldn’t be able to eat.”



The county is collecting food and water for families, and is helping some relocate. FOX 35 is still waiting to hear back from the hotel owners.



On May 8, United States Congressman Darren Soto, D-Orlando, sent a letter to Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi about the Heritage Park Inn.



Soto's Press Secretary, Iza Montalvo, sent FOX 35 the letter. In it, Soto states, "I am writing to bring to your attention several alleged and Unfair Trade Practices and human rights violations by Heritage Park Inn against numerous residents therein. These residents include both owners and tenants and they live in deplorable conditions that threaten human safety and public health."



Soto went on in the letter to say, "Request is herby made that your office investigate these allegations to potentially intervene in the matter under your Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act authority and ultimately to protect human life from civil rights violations."