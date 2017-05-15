Katy Perry announces album release date and massive arena tour

- Katy Perry made two major announcements today, as she announced a massive arena tour and that her new album, "Witness," will be released on June 9th.

"Witness" will reflect on changes in her own life and the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire. The singles released so far -- the platinum-certified,"Chained to the Rhythm" featuring Skip Marley and the follow-up single, “Bon Appétit” featuring Migos -- are only just the beginning of the musical and thematic elements one will find on "Witness."

The North American leg of Witness: The Tour, produced by AEG Presents, will begin on September 7th in Columbus, OH. The pop star will continue to make her way throughout the U.S. , hitting Orlando on Sunday, December 17th, at the Amway Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. EST.

There will also be a Witness: The Tour pre-sale, which is powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. This sale begins Thursday, May 18 at 9 a.m. EST. Tickets for the tour will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan, an easy to use fan-first technology that helps artists combat bots and get tickets into the hands of fans. Registration is open now and continues until Tuesday, May 16 at 1 p.m. EST. For more information and to register, visit here.

"Having just launched a new national advertising campaign with Katy, we're thrilled to extend our relationship to encompass the upcoming Witness Tour," said Jennifer Breithaupt, global consumer chief marketing officer, Citi. "Citi card members will have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets for what promises to be one of the biggest and most memorable tours of the year." Each ticket purchase for Witness: The Tour also includes a pre-order for “Witness: The Album.” All U.S. concerts on WITNESS: The Tour are presented by Xfinity. Additional sponsors are Citi, Covergirl and Katy Perry Parfums.

Citi is the official U.S. credit card of WITNESS: The Tour. Citi card members will have access to another pre-sale, beginning Thursday, May 18 at 12 p.m. EST through Saturday, May 20 at 10 p.m. EST through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete pre-sale details visit here. Witness: The Tour follows Perry’s sold out, 151-date Prismatic World Tour, which concluded in 2015 and was hailed by Rolling Stone as "a show to damage retinas and blow minds."