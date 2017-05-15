MCSO: Stolen vehicle driven to Sheriff's Office parking lot

- A stolen vehicle ended up in the parking lot of the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

According to deputies, it was one of two vehicles that 36-year-old Heather Straway and 28-year-old Tiffany Moore stole from an elderly man in The Villages.

Straway was arrested in Orange County on April 20, and one of the victim's vehicles was recovered there.

Over a week later, Moore was arrested as well, but the other vehicle wasn't recovered.

Detectives searched for that vehicle for several more weeks. Then, right when he was leaving MCSO Central Operations, a sergeant saw the stolen vehicle drive right past him and park at the front entrance of the Sheriff's Office.

That sergeant conducted a traffic stop, and found that Moore had traded the victim's vehicle for drugs to the driver before she had been arrested.

Both vehicles are now back with the victim. Straway and Moore are facing Grand Theft Auto charges.