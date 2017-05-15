Tourists still coming to Florida in record numbers

- A record number of tourists are coming to Florida says Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott on Monday will visit Miami's Jungle Island where he will announce that 31.1 million people visited the state during the first three months of the year. That's a 2.5 percent jump over the same time period in 2016.

Nearly 113 million tourists - most of them from the U.S. - visited last year.

Scott, however, will warn that potential cuts to Florida's tourism marketing agency could doom continued growth. State legislators recently voted to cut funding to Visit Florida by 67 percent.

If Scott signs the new state budget the cuts will take effect in July. Scott hinted he may veto the budget.

Legislative leaders have defended the cuts by pointing to questionable Visit Florida contracts.