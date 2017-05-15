SpaceX launch planned for Monday night

- SpaceX has planned a rocket launch for Monday night at 7:20 p.m.

The rocket will carry a communications satellite from Inmarsat of London. This satellite, known as the I-5 F4, is the fourth satellite in the company's fifth-generation fleet of satellites.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2rhP2c8) reports that SpaceX will not try to land and recover the spent booster after it delivers its payload because its weight, 13,000 pounds, requires far too much fuel and would make a landing attempt too difficult.

This launch was rescheduled from its original date of April 30th.