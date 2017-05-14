Universal Orlando now accepting reservations for new hotel

- You can now be among the first to book reservations for Universal Orlando Resort's Aventura Hotel.

The hotel, marked by a sleek and stylish glass tower, will open in August 2018. There are 600 rooms, bringing the total number of on-site hotel rooms at Universal Orlando Resort to 6,200.

Rates start as low as $97 a night for a seven-night stay and $116 per night for a four-night stay in a standard room. Upon booking, guests will receive a free $50 hotel dining credit (per room) with a four-night stay or a free $100 hotel dining credit (per room) with a seven-night stay or longer. This offer is valid for reservations booked by September 30th, 2017 for stays from August 1st to December 20th, 2018.

Universal’s Aventura Hotel will offer incredible guest benefits, including:

• Early theme park admission.

• Complimentary shuttle bus transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk.

• Resort-wide charging privileges with their room key.

• Complimentary delivery of merchandise purchased throughout the resort to their hotel.

• And more!

The brand-new Aventura Hotel will become Universal Orlando's sixth on-site hotel in partnership with Loews Hotels and Co. This time though, guests can experience a fresh and fun stay that's both modern and vibrant. The hotel even offers unique offerings like the resort's first rooftop bar. But no matter where you are on the property, guests can sit back and relax while staying in the heart of all the thrills and excitement that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer.



At Universal’s Aventura Hotel, guests are just steps away from Universal Orlando’s three amazing theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and the all-new, Universal’s Volcano Bay – grand opening May 25 – as well as Universal CityWalk.

More information is available here.