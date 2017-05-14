Three elderly men arrested for exposing themselves to undercover detectives

- Polk County Sheriff's Office reports that undercover detectives arrested three suspects after conducting an investigation into complaints about lewd activity.

The Polk County detectives conducted the investigation at Gator Creek Reserve on Thursday, May 11, in response to complaints about lewd activity.

The first suspect, David Russ, 51, of Lakeland, reportedly grabbed the detective against his will. He was then arrested and charged with one count of battery on a law enforcement officer. He was booked into Polk County Jail and is being held on a $500 bond.

The second suspect, Robert Edward Blow, 70, of Lakeland, reportedly exposed himself to a male undercover detective. He was then arrested and charged with one count of soliciting another for lewdness and one count of indecent exposure in public. He was booked into the Polk County Jail and released on a $1,000 bond.

The final suspect, John Barker, 74, of Lakeland, exposed himself to a male undercover detective. He was then arrested and charged with one count of indecent exposure in public. He was booked into the Polk County Jail and released on a $500 bond.