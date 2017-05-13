UCF grad student works with NASA on project to build on Mars Local News UCF grad student works with NASA on project to build on Mars When man eventually flies to Mars, there will not be anything there. There are a lot of technological issues to overcome before a permanent outpost can be built on the planet.

Work on how to make that happen is already underway with a major component being developed on the University of Central Florida campus. FOX 35's Tom Johnson takes you inside the lab where they're figuring out how to turn Martian soil into the literal building blocks for a NASA base on the red planet.