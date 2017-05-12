Orlando woman 'missing and endangered'

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing alert for a 45-year-old woman they say is endangered.

Lucina Velazquez was last seen on May 12, at approximately 9 a.m., in the area of Cortez Drive, in Orlando, Florida. She is wearing a blue t-shirt, bright red pants and no shoes. She left on foot in an unknown direction.

She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

There is concern for her well-being as she has medical conditions and suffers from memory loss issues. She does not have her required medication with her.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-HELP (4357), Orange County Sheriff's Office Case Number 17-42490.