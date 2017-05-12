Brush fire closes road near Poinciana

- A brush fire in Osceola County, near Poinciana was roughly 50 percent contained, around 6 p.m., authorities said.

The fire had spread across 15 acres and came close to Ponciana Medical Center and other residential communities in the area. Cypress Parkway was shut down, between Ponciana Parkway and Ponciana Medical Center, while firefighters worked to control the blaze.

No structures appered to be in danger, firefighters said. There is no power to some homes in the area, due to the fire.

Firefighters from Polk County Fire Rescue, Osceola County Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service, Davenport Fire Department and Haines City Fire Department are on scene.