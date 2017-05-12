Students get sick after eating gummy candy Local News Students get sick after eating gummy candy Call it gummy candy, stuffed with an extra special ingredient. Two students at West Orange High School got so sick, they were rushed to the emergency room, officials said.

All the school is saying right now is that there was something "illegal" stuffed inside that candy. The principal sent a warning out to parents Friday morning.

"Good morning West Orange community this is Mr. Floyd with a sad message. Unfortunately, we had a few of our students that needed medical attention this morning after eating gummy bears that were laced with an illegal substance," was the message sent our via phone messaging.

School officials say three students ate the gummy candy just after 9 a.m. -- two were hospitalized and one sent home. Officials aren't saying whether or not the students knew what they were eating.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office's school resource officers are investigating.