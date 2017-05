Titans Ace Allen leads Orange City University HS baseball Local News Titans Ace Allen leads Orange City University HS baseball Orange City University Senior pitcher Logan Allen has been a big part of the reason the Titans are contending for a 9A State Baseball Championship this season.

Allen is 10-0, with an E.R.A. of 0.47 and also leads the Titans in batting average and R.B.I. University won its State Tournament opening game Tuesday, and advanced to the Regional Semifinal next week.