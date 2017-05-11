Merritt Island man charged in deadly crash Local News Merritt Island man charged in deadly crash A 21-year-old Merritt Island man is in jail on two counts of vehicular manslaughter, after the Florida Highway Patrol says he killed two people in a car crash at the intersection of Dean and Buck roads at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Troopers say four friends in their twenties were drinking earlier in the night at the Knight's Library, near the campus of the University of Central Florida. They say they talked about who was the least impaired prior to getting into a 2013 Hynudai Sonata, driven by Tyler Hart.

Troopers say Hart was driving 80 mph or more when he slammed into the back of a 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage with two people inside. Both were killed, but Hart and his three passengers all survived their injuries.

Hart could face additional charges after results of his blood alcohol level arrive. Troopers have not released the names of the two people killed in the crash. They say they are still trying to notify their next of kin.