Deputies investigate possible murder-suicide in Poinciana Local News Deputies investigate possible murder-suicide in Poinciana Investigators with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office say two people are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Deputies have identified one of the deceased as 18-year-old Larissa Barros, a Liberty High School student who was just days away from graduating. The other person is her ex-boyfriend, authorities say, identified as Kai Williams, 20.

Deputies first responded to a home at 102 Blackpool Way in Poinciana just after noon on Thursday, for what was first reported as a burglary. Barros had called 911 to report that a man who was know to her was attempting to break into the house.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they encountered a man who matched a description of the burglary suspect, but as they began to make contact with him, they said he pulled out a gun and took his life. That man was later identified as Williams. Inside the home, they found Barros, deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

"It appears they were in a strange dating relationship," explained Capt. Jacob Ruiz with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. "He did have an active domestic violence injunction to stay away from her. He had been arrested previously, within the last year, for violating that injunction and also for aggravated stalking, where she was the victim."

Investigators said Williams had once Liberty High School as well. They say signs indicate that it is likely this is a murder-suicide, but they continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the deaths.