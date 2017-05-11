Deputies investigating murder of 29-year-old Lakeland man

- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder out of Lakeland after the body of 29-year-old Preston Burnett was found in the woods on the old Skyview Golf Course.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call at around 5:38 p.m. Wednesday that a man’s body had been found in the woods off Skyview Boulevard.

Investigators identified the victim as 29-year-old Preston Burnett of Lakeland. An autopsy will be conducted Thursday.

Sheriff Grady Judd said that Burnett had been homeless, and detectvies believe he had been purposefully targeted and followed.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have been in the Skyview Golf Course area during the day Wednesday and may have seen anyone, or may have seen something unusual or suspicious, to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

