Nurse discovers baby she delivered years ago now works with her

When veteran nurse Mary Kay Pozo delivered a baby girl 23 years ago, she probably didn't expect to see her again.

She also probably didn't expect to be working with her now.

Pozo delivered Ashley Gómez in November of 1993. More than two decades later, Gómez decided to track her down at Florida Hospital for Women, where they are both employed.

"I started looking through my baby book, but it never crossed my mind that she would be right there," said Gómez, who began working as a nurse at Florida Hospital for Women last year.

So with the help of other nurses, Gómez used one of her newborn photos to identify and meet the nurse who helped her come into the world.

Pozo says it's the first time in her career that this has happened, and she can't believe how much Gómez has grown.

"It's almost like you're a mother, and she's following in your footsteps," Pozo said.