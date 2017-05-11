Suspect arrested on 10 counts of possessing child pornography

- A man from Seminole County is being charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office reported beginning the investigation on April 21st after receiving information that Geetooah used electronic devices to download and share child pornography while at his home in Longwood.

Investigators executed a search warrant on his home on May 9th. They also questioned Geetooah, who cooperated easily.

Based on the statements and evidence collected, Geetooah was arrested and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional facility. His bond remains at $350,000.