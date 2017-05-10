Pasco deputies seek man after girl reports kidnapping attempt

- The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the men who allegedly attempted to abduct a 9-year-old girl Tuesday, and they've now contacted a "person of interest" in the case.

The incident happened near Little Creek Drive in New Port Richey at approximately 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. According to PCSO, the young girl, a student at Deer Park Elementary, was walking home when she was chased from the roadway and between houses by an adult white male.

She managed to get away, but says it didn’t end there. When the girl reached her home, the same suspect allegedly approached her again, this time in a blue car with another man. She told deputies that the men made several verbal attempts to her into the car.

The girl was able to lock herself inside her home, and the suspects fled the area.

This morning, Sheriff Chris Nocco named Drew Bretnall as a person of interest, explaining that his car is similar to the one seen in surveillance video in the area. Early this afternoon, the sheriff's office reported that deputies have been in contact with Bretnall.

"Investigation ongoing," was the only update from the sheriff's office.