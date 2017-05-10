Kiva, the paralyzed shelter dog, has been rescued

- Kiva smiles ever so brightly as she wags her tail. Her cheerful personality makes it hard to believe that she is battling a mysterious illness.

Kiva, also known as Jasmine, cannot stand or walk. She has spinal myelopathy, which is causing hind leg paralysis. However, her ailment never brings her down. She has such a positive attitude and loves both affection and cookies.

Unfortunately though, the Lake County Animal Shelter needed Kiva to quickly find a home or quiet loving foster home where she could rest and recover while a diagnosis and treatment was pursued.

Thankfully, being so touched by her story, Bill Condermann of Rapscallion to the Rescue in Levy County has decided to rescue the cute pup.

Congrats to Kiva and her new owner!