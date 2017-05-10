Two men arrested for stealing tires from Lake Mary business

- Deputies arrested two men for allegedly stealing tires from a business in Lake Mary.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 11:40 p.m. at the Tires Plus located at 860 Sun Drive.

When they got there, deputies say they discovered Stephen Dionne and Shawn Hultquist

from inside the gated storage area of the business and loaded them into the back of a rental truck.

Dionne and Hultquist were both arrested and taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility. Both are facing numerous charges including Burglary and Grand Theft.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that Dionne and Hultquist may be linked to additional crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477).