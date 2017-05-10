Wanted: Three suspects who robbed a Denny's over Monday night

- A little past midnight on Monday, May 9th, three unknown black male suspects robbed a Denny's in Eustis.

The three unknown suspects entered with handguns. One suspect held customers in the main dining area at gunpoint, while the other two held employees and the manager outside the office. The manager was ultimately forced to open the safe where an undetermined amount of cash was taken.

The suspects wore hooded style sweatshirts, masks, and gloves.

There were no shots fired and no one was hurt during the incident.

The Eustis Police Department needs your help finding these suspects. Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to call 1-800-423-TIPS or the Eustis Police Department at (352) 357-4121.