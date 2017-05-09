Young victim in Sanford shootings out of hospital Local News Young victim in Sanford shootings out of hospital After police say a man shot six people in Sanford in late March, the youngest victim has been released from the hospital. Only FOX 35 was there as 7-year-old Brenden Christian came out of Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital Tuesday night.

“This is all I wanted, to bring him home with me,” said the boy’s father, Branden Christian Sr. “I said I was going to stay up here until he gets home and here we are – going home.”

Brenden was rushed to the hospital in critical condition on March 27 after police say Allen Cashe shot him and five others in Sanford.

Brenden’s mother, who investigators say was dating Cashe, was killed along with his 8-year-old brother, Branden Christian Jr.

“He’s been through a lot. You know, he found out about his brother and mom and stuff and it took a toll on him,” Christian said.

The physical recovery hasn’t been easy either. Brenden’s dad says he was shot in the back.

“He’s doing pretty good. He’s getting around, standing up on his own, balancing himself on his own but he still needs a walker from time to time,” his dad explained.

The boy is expected to make a full recovery. He waved from the car as his family headed back toward Sanford.

Cashe is behind bars in Seminole County facing murder and attempted murder charges.