Deputies say security guard shot man who tried to run over another man, child Local News Deputies say security guard shot man who tried to run over another man, child Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting outside a Wendy's restaurant on Orange Blossom Trail near W. Lancaster Rd. Several deputies responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators were processing a car that appeared to have several bullet holes. Detectives say a security guard from a nearby hotel witnessed two men who were arguing in the parking lot. He came over to investigate and told deputies that one of the men jumped into a car and tried to run over the other man and a child.

The security guard said he fired shots at the car. The driver sustained non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. His identity was not immediately known and no other details were released by authorities. The shooting remains under investigation.