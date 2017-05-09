Orange County kidnapping, sexual assault suspect sought

- Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sex Crimes detectives need your help in identifying the man depicted in the composite below. He is wanted for questioning in reference to the kidnapping and sexual battery of an 11-year-old female.

The incident occurred on Monday, May 08, 2017, at approximately 7:00 a.m. in the area of Forest City Road and Riverside Drive.

The suspect is described as a black male, between the age of 25-30, approximately 6'02-6'04 in height; 180 lbs.; low cut hair, brown eyes, clean cut with a medium size oval type scar on the left side of his face.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark blue or purple four door car, with dark tinted windows, unknown make and model.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.