Deputies say man flashed gun at victim of crash

- Osceola County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help from the public in identifying a man accused of threatening a driver with a gun.

Deputies said the man faces charges of aggravated assault and grand theft auto after he drove away from a scene in which he was involved in a minor accident. The alleged incident happened at the rear parking lot of the Publix Supermarket, at 2338 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. in Kissimmee.

Deputies said the victim in this accident followed this suspect, who was driving a black Hyundai Elantra, bearing California tag 7VAK136. The victim intended to take a picture of its license plate.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Hyundai then stopped, got out of the vehicle holding a black handgun and pointed the gun at the victim. The suspect then fled the area.

The victim was able to capture the incident on video using his phone. The investigation later revealed that the car the suspect was driving is a stolen vehicle, taken on March 11, 2017, out of Osceola County.

Anyone with information about this case should call 911 immediately. This subject should be considered armed and dangerous.