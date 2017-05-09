Meal kits available at select Publix locations

- Publix wants to help you decide what to cook your family for dinner.

The grocery store is now selling all-inclusive meal kits, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

These kits work similar to the ones that you can get through Blue Apron or Hello Fresh. They are meal kits of pre-bagged and pre-measured ingredients for meals that feed anywhere from two to four people. They are available in three levels of preparation that range in difficulty.

The locations participating are Tampa's Shoppes of Citrus Park at 7835 Gunn Highway and Orlando's The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, at 7524 Dr. Phillips Blvd.

At the participating Tampa location, the meal kits are in a highly visible refrigerated kiosk near the checkout lanes, positioned for an easy grab 'n' go dinner run.