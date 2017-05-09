12-year-old saves father and brother during attempted robbery

- Jarvis Britt had surgery on his arm Monday afternoon. He was shot three times in front of his children Saturday night.

Deputies say Britt had just picked up his 12- and 14-year-olds from the movies and was taking them home. While pulling into their driveway, 2 men with masks on walked up to the truck.

14-year-old Jarvis Junior said, "I didn't know what to do, I was just scared" He went on to say that "they got out and ran to the car and said stop, stop we're not playing, we're not playing and then my dad just pulled off and they started shooting."

12-year-old Jamonte called 911 and told the operator that "there was two men wearing masks. My dad was shot!"

Despite being shot in the hand, wrist, and shoulder, Britt drove off with the kids in the truck to a gas station a half a mile away for help. A worker there called 911 and stayed with the kids until emergency crews showed up.

Deputies think that robbery was the motive. The kids think the suspects were after an ATV on the trailer of Britt's truck.