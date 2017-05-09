Orlando Science Center receives $1.2M grant from NASA

The Orlando Science Center received a $1.2 million grant from NASA.

Officials it will help develop an outreach program to bring science and mathematics discovery to Central Florida's children with critical illnesses.

More specifically, officials will end up creating mobile exhibit carts that can be taken to children. The Science Center and UCF will incorporate NASA data and artifacts from missions to create the exhibits.

"Children with critical illness can struggle with formal education due to the fact that their hospitalization keeps them from engaging in active study and attending classes," said Science Center President and CEO JoAnn Newman. "These engaging mobile exhibits will not only shorten the learning gap during their hospitalization, it will help motivate these children to pursue STEM learning and careers."

The carts plan to be up and running at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Nemours Children's Hospital, and Florida Hospital for Children in the fall of 2018.