Garbage truck slams into Winter Springs home Local News Garbage truck slams into Winter Springs home A Winter Springs family ended up with a bigger mess than expected following a garbage pickup.

Anna Schwarz says she rushed home after learning a garbage truck crashed into her family's house.

"We couldn't reach the front door, because the garbage truck was in the way and just ran inside and made sure everyone was ok," she said. "It was a bit of a mess inside. I didn't expect the mess inside."

Police say the garbage truck crashed after the driver forgot to use the parking brake, making a big mess.

"Just our kitchen is not a kitchen anymore. It's kind of damaged all the way through. The cinder block is pushed into the stove and everywhere."

Luckily, no one was inside when the crash occurred.

"It's not the worst thing that's happened to this house."

You see, back in the 1990s, Anna says they took a real big hit.

"Tornado in the 90s so we've had to leave the house before."

And after all this, she's actually mad over a smaller mess.

" Frustrated that they didn't pick up the trash."

But she's relieved everyone's ok.

"I'm just glad no one was hurt." Anna says they were just talking about remodeling the kitchen and now have an excuse to do so.