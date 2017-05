- Police in Sanford, Florida have issued an alert for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Robert Chambers Jr. was last seen getting off his school bus in the area of Logan Heights in Sanford. He was wearing a teal shirt, jeans and had a black and red Superman back pack. He is possibly trying to get to the Orlando area to other family members.

Anyone with information please contact their local law enforcement agency or the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5199.