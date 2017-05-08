Orlando leads state in nuisance gator calls Local News Orlando leads state in nuisance gator calls Alligators are a fact of life in Florida. There's an old saying that, "If there's a body of water in Florida, no matter what the size, there's probably a gator in it."

Sometimes those alligators cause problems when they threaten people in some way. When that happens, the gators are classified as a nuisance, trapped and relocated.

Surprising new numbers from the Florida Wildlife Commission show the area with the most nuisance alligator removals is not in south Florida as you might expect. It's actually the Orlando area.

FOX 35's Tom Johnson talked with the experts at Gatorland to find out why.