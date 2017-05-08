Construction and new lanes cause traffic confusion

- A lane shift and new lines painted on Interstate 4 in Downtown Orlando has created a little confusion for drivers. It played tricks on the eyes as drives attempted to merge on the road near Anderson Street.

"The old ones were poorly painted over because I could still clearly see where the old ones were," said commuter Karina Guillen.

Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation painted new black and white stripes and installed reflective markers to outline the new lanes. A spokesman for FDOT said they also attempted to blast away the paint that marked the old lanes.

"I could definitely tell other drivers around me were a bit confused," Guillen added.

FDOT says the lane shifts are in preparation for new bridges.