- Authorities in Edgewater, Florida area searching for a missing 73-year-old man.

Lester Bruce Albery left his home at 413 Schooner Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning in a 2006 BMW 325ci, with Florida license plate 7594TH. Around 1 p.m. he was spotted in New Smyrna Beach.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Albery, please call 911 or contact the Edgewater Police Department at 386-424-2000.