Compensation for passengers delayed by tram

- You could be getting a check if you were affected by the tram that keeps breaking down at Orlando International Airport.

The airport says passengers who missed their flights -- or were delayed by more than two hours -- are eligible for compensation.

“This is our effort to mitigate travelers’ costs due to the tram outages,” says Phil Brown, Executive Director of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “We have patterned the program after one in the European Union because we found nothing comparable in the U.S.”

You could get receive $600, depending on the length of the flight. Last month, one of the trams kept malfunctioning, so the airport bused people to their gates; however, hundreds did not make it on time.

Click here for more information.