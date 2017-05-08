Prosecutor: Governor changed his view on meddling in cases

- A Florida prosecutor who refuses to seek the death penalty says in court documents that Florida Gov. Rick Scott has changed his views on whether it's proper to interfere with prosecutors' decisions.

The court papers were filed Monday with the Florida Supreme Court by State Attorney Aramis Ayala in Orlando.

Ayala is fighting Scott's orders to transfer almost two dozen cases from her office after she said her office wouldn't pursue the death penalty.

Monday's court filings say that in four recent cases Scott told citizens who had written him to complain about cases that he couldn't intervene because the state attorney is an elected official.

The court papers suggest, tongue-in-cheek, that Scott has either been less than honest with citizens or his views have changed in Ayala's case.