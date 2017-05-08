Over 2,000 wildfires in past year, 125 active today

- Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam and the Florida Forest Service announced Monday that more than 2,000 wildfires have burned over 150,000 acres in Florida this year, with nearly 125 active wildfires burning as of today, May 8th, 2017.

Commissioner Putnam said that “Florida is in the middle of its worst wildfire season in years – with no end in sight.” He believes that “with such an active wildfire season and much of Florida experiencing significant drought conditions, residents and visitors should take every precaution to help prevent wildfire.”

Conditions are predicted to get even drier and warmer into late spring and early summer. May is usually one of the driest months of the year in Florida, so that is the expectation for 2017. Full resources are available to combat these wildfires, as Governor Scott obeyed Putnam's request to issue an executive order in April.

Wildfires tend to start and spread quickly, leaving very little time to prepare for a possible evacuation. Homeowners can complete a few simple tasks to help defend their homes from wildfire. See the list below:

Create 30 feet of defensible space around the home.

Keep mulch and pine needles away from your home, fence, and deck.

Keep roof and gutter free of pine needles.

Keep flammables away from your home.

Store fire wood at least 30 feet from your home.

Remove dead vegetation and debris from under the deck and within 10 feet of your home.

Make wildfire preparedness a family project.

