19 cars broken into overnight at Orlando apartment complex

- An Orange County Sheriff's deputy has reported that 19 cars were broken into at an apartment complex near International Drive.

An apartment complex on Villa de Costa Drive at Westwood Boulevard suffered from 19 car break-ins on Sunday night.

One resident said that he cannot even get to work today because the limo he drives was broken into and ransacked. He went on to say that it will probably cost up to $500 to fix his smashed in passenger window.

Another victim, Luis Enrique, said that he woke up to find his car broken into. Nothing was stolen, but the front passenger window was smashed in.

The scene is covered in glass, as 17 other vehicles were broken into.

The deputy on scene reports that they do not have a suspect yet.

This story is developing, more to come soon.